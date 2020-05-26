Shopping

These local designers are making mask fashionable

By Bethany Owings
Local fashion designers are getting to work behind the sewing machine creating much-in-demand masks, and fashion statements in the process.

You may have seen some of these stylish masks on the streets of Philly already, we're talking bold graphics, popping colors, and top-notch fabrics.

Elizabeth Delgado, from Pennsauken, New Jersey, is creating hand-stitched masks with different accessories, like beads and sequences.

This is usually her busy season, designing bridal, prom and evening-wear dresses. Since COVID-19 most of her orders have been canceled, so, she's transitioned her work.

Now, now she's making matching masks to go with bridal dresses and former wear. The best part? For every mask she sells, she donates one to front-line workers.

Elizabeth Delgado Designs | Instagram

Armstrong & Wilson, the local men's accessory line, is making classic menswear style fashion masks.

The brand is known for its neckties, bowties and pocket squares, and of course, their signature button on the pocket square. They are bringing that same timeless design and attention to detail to their masks.

In addition, Armstrong & Wilson are producing matching masks to go with pocket squares, as well as masks for children and women.

Armstrong & Wilson| Instagram


Here is a list of the other designers we feature:

Modisch Clothing Co. | Instagram

Majeeda Monae | Instagram

Paragon Charisma| Instagram

Mere Argyris| Instagram

KCC3Studios | Etsy | Instagram
