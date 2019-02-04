SUPER BOWL 53

Super Bowl commercials 2019: NFL 100, Budweiser and more

EMBED </>More Videos

''Good Morning America'' takes a look back at some of the Super Bowl ads that had people talking. (Pepsi|Pampers via ''Good Morning America'')

In the midst of the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history, companies vied to score high with viewers during the commercials.

Some ads, such as Pepsi and the NFL, went for an all-star cast with plenty of familiar faces. Some went for the element of surprise, such as the Bud Light commercial that turned into a promo for the next season of Game of Thrones. Others got sentimental, such as Google and Budweiser.

Here's a look at a few of the ads that, for better or for worse, got people talking the morning after the big game.

Budweiser
Pepsi
NFL 100th anniversary
Bud Light and Game of Thrones cross-over commercial
Google
Pampers
Audi
Michelob Ultra

Bumble
M&M's
Stella Artois
Burger King
MORE ON SUPER BOWL 2019:

New Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel spots air during Super Bowl

Shirtless Adam Levine renews Janet Jackson Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction debate

Gladys Knight's national anthem performance before Super Bowl 53: PHOTOS

Maroon 5 headlines Super Bowl halftime show with Big Boi, Travis Scott and Spongebob

'I'm going to Disney World!' History of the iconic post-Super Bowl phrase
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingbeercandypepsiCardi Bserena williamscommercial adsuper bowl commercialSuper Bowl 53Super Bowlnfllos angeles ramsNew England Patriotssports
SUPER BOWL 53
Eagles players, Gritty bored by Super Bowl 53
Staying home sick after the Super Bowl? You're not alone
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
More Super Bowl 53
SHOPPING
Freebie Friday: Black Panther screenings, frozen yogurt, Groundhog Day event
Consumer Reports: Safety precautions for home treadmills
Freebie Friday: Federal worker freebies, pet food, Indian food, Manayunk ice festival
Consumer Reports: Saving money on gym memberships
More Shopping
Top Stories
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
Eagles players, Gritty bored by Super Bowl 53
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
N.J. law to require schools to teach LGBT history in class
Driver who side-swiped police cruiser charged with DUI
Teen critical after falling through ice at Cadwalader Park
Man, 21, shot in stomach after handing over wallet
Third border tunnel leading north from Mexico to U.S. found
Show More
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
Man killed, father seriously injured in Crescentville fire
Hershey fixes tips of its Kisses
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
More News