What's the Deal: Just Between Friends consignment sale

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Halloween is right around the corner and for many families, the holiday is a financial stressful. Americans spend about $3.2 billion dollars on costumes alone.
But thanks to the massive Just Between Friends sale starting Thursday in Oaks, Pennsylvania, you can outfit your child for just a fraction of regular retail price.
Halloween gives Danielle Lyter quite the fright every year.
"Because costumes can range from $40 to $50," she said.
Multiply that by three since Lyter has three children who, like many kids, also change their minds about what or who they want to be. That means Lyter has a lot of costumes that were worn just once.
"And a lot new with tags on them that we never used," she said.
Lyter is at the Just Between Friends sale selling her family's new and gently used costumes and buying costumes for this year.
"And I could probably get it here for $10," she said.
Or less! We found a bewitching costume for only $7, a Wizard of Oz Dorothy costume for $20 and a batgirl outfit for $12.
"So whether your child wants to be Pokémon or a princess, we have it all here, no shipping and you don't have to go running around from store to store," said event organizer, Tracy Panase.
You can try on on-site and get accessories, too.
"So if you need like the sparkly shoes or treat basket, you can outfit your child for a fraction of the cost," said Panase.
The JBF sale is also a great place to stock up for birthday, Hanukkah, and Christmas gifts. We found a Star Wars fighter jet for $20, panda piano for $5 and a Lego Harry Potter set for $10.50, all in their original packaging.
"We have boys, girls, infant and a lot are new and they're all checked for safety, so you can buy things resale and have confidence it has not been recalled," explained Panase.
On Saturday, JBF will host a free family event called Kids Fest with activities and free entertainment. It's all happening at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks.
For more information on the JBF consignment sale and to print your free entry ticket, CLICK HERE.
