VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There is a consumer alert for anyone who bought ground beef at a ShopRite in Vineland, New Jersey.
The ShopRite of Delsea, located at 1255 W Landis Ave., has initiated a voluntary recall of all store-made ground beef produced and sold March 30, 2020.
The store says there is a possibility that the ground meat may contain small metal fragments due to a mechanical problem with the grinder.
The recalled products include all store-made packages of 80, 85, and 93 percent lean ground beef, and meatloaf mix with a sell-by date of March 30, 2020.
No other products sold at the ShopRite of Delsea are affected by the recall.
No injuries related to the recall have been reported.
This only affects the ShopRite of Delsea store. Pre-packaged ground meat products and ground beef sold in other ShopRite stores in the area are not affected by this recall.
"ShopRite has reached out to its to Price Plus club card customers to alert them to the recall and will automatically refund purchases to their Price Plus card. Due to the coronavirus health emergency, we are asking customers not to return the product but to simply dispose of it. Customers who purchased a recalled product without a ShopRite Price Plus card can call 1-877-627-2853 for a refund. Customer refunds will be available to redeem starting Sunday, April 5, 2020," said ShopRite Spokesperson Karen Meleta.
ShopRite is asking customers to check the labels of any ground beef products they may have purchased from the store and still have at home.
Customer questions or concerns can be directed to 1-877-627-2853.
ShopRite of Delsea in Vineland, New Jersey recalls ground beef due to metal pieces
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More