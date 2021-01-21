Police, FBI investigating after shots fired into Montgomery County Democratic Committee office

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police and the FBI are investigating after shots were fired into the the Montgomery County Democratic Committee Office on Airy Street in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

A committee member made the discovery after walking by the front window Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say a little over a week ago they received a threatening email from a Donald Trump supporter and they notified authorities.

No one was injured and no one was in the office at the time, officials said.
