Man hit, killed in Dewey Beach after Lyft driver kicked him out was 'down to earth'

DEWEY BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- The man who was hit and killed by a passing driver after police say he was kicked out of a Lyft in Dewey Beach, Delaware is being remembered as a father with a good sense of humor.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Sidney Wolf of Clarksburg, Maryland.

According to Delaware State Police, Wolf and five of his friends requested a Lyft driver take them from Dewey Beach to Bethany Beach around 1:44 a.m. Sunday.

Police say as the rideshare was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway, a disagreement occurred between the six passengers and the Lyft driver.

Police say the Lyft driver stopped the vehicle in the middle of the southbound left lane and ended the ride.

He demanded all the passengers to get out of the vehicle, police say.

A 2016 Toyota Corolla being driven by a 27-year-old man was also traveling southbound on Coastal Highway and was approaching the stopped Lyft vehicle.

Police say the driver of the Toyota changed lanes to avoid striking the rear of the Lyft vehicle. However, police say he did not see Wolf who had just exited the Lyft vehicle on the rear passenger side and was standing in the roadway.

The Toyota struck Wolf. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It was one of those moments that you just hoped it was wrong," said Montgomery County, Maryland Councilmember Sidney Katz.

Wolf worked as Katz's re-election campaign manager and was formerly a senior policy advisor for ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to ABC affiliate WJLA.

"I mean, he had a good sense of humor. He was a good, down to earth...you just enjoyed being with him, having discussions with him," said Katz.

Katz said he last spoke with Wolf on Friday.

"I did speak with his wife this morning and I mean, it's just heartbreaking. There's just no other way to say it. It's just absolutely heartbreaking," he said.

Wolf leaves behind his wife and two young daughters.

Following the crash, police said the driver of the Toyota immediately pulled over onto the shoulder of the road. The Lyft vehicle fled southbound on Coastal Highway.

The other five passengers were not injured after exiting the Lyft vehicle, police say.

In a written statement, Lyft said it is heartbroken by the incident. The company is cooperating with law enforcement and has "permanently removed" the driver from its app.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the collision was investigated and the scene was cleared.

Police say they are continuing to look for the Lyft driver and the rideshare vehicle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.