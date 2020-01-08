Arts & Entertainment

'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta dead of apparent suicide at age 45

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- The creator of ABC's "Ugly Betty" is dead of an apparent suicide.

Silvio Horta was found dead in a Miami motel room Tuesday.

Sources tell "Variety" he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His agent confirms the death but not a cause.



RELATED: Federal regulators setting up three-digit number for suicide prevention hotline

Horta created the U.S. version of "Ugly Betty" from the original Colombia telenovela.

America Ferrara, who played Betty on the show, posted on Instagram:

"I'm stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta's death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I'm thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply."

He got his big break writing the screenplay for the horror film "Urban Legend."

Silvio Horta was 45.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsuicidetelevisionabc
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News