76ers unveil 2020-21 City Edition uniforms inspired by Boathouse Row

Ben Simmons wears the 2020-21 Philadelphia 76ers City Edition Uniform. Philadelphia 76ers

If Simmons were to earn 2017-18 Rookie of the Year honors, he'd be included in the uniform design process the following year. After joining Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only two rookies in NBA history to post at least 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, Simmons captured the award and became an integral part of the design's development.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6199607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thanks to Sixers forward Tobias Harris, kids across Philadelphia are home with brand new books in their hands.

The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled its 2020-21 City Edition uniform, presented in partnership with Official Jersey Patch Partner, StubHub. Philadelphia 76ers

The text "Philadelphia" is printed in white, with a blue drop shadow, across the front of the uniform, beneath the imagery of Boathouse Row, with the player's number above it. The back of the uniform features the continuation of the Boathouse Row theme with the player's number above it and their name below. The Boathouse Row design is two-tone, featuring a white color representative of the light fixtures on each boathouse and a glossy black, mirroring the reflection that the Schuylkill projects back onto the boathouses. Also seen on the waistband is the historic Liberty Bell, while "hidden" underneath the flap of the shorts is the severed snake, derived from Benjamin Franklin's political cartoon of 1754.

2020-21 City Edition



𝘽𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙛𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨.



Presented by @StubHub pic.twitter.com/nyE3gIuyZc — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 10, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6106300" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle is getting creative during this COVID-19 stay at home order.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers have unveiled their 2020-21 City Edition uniform which was inspired by Boathouse Row."In continuing to spotlight the team's connection to the rich history of Philadelphia, the uniform showcases Boathouse Row, an iconic U.S. Historic National Landmark that runs along the Schuylkill River, just west of the Philadelphia Museum of Art," the team said in a press release Tuesday.The 76ers' 2020-21 City Edition uniform will be available for purchase on Thursday, Dec. 3.The team says the black uniform is inspired by the "one-of-a-kind Philadelphia view Boathouse Row provides at night."In fact, according to the team, it was star Ben Simmons' idea to for 76ers President Chris Heck to develop a black uniform.In his rookie season, Simmons requested them. However, Heck offered Simmons a deal.According to the team:"Growing up in Australia, I always associated the 76ers with the black uniform that Allen Iverson wore in the early 2000s. I'm a lover of both fashion and basketball, so to combine the two and be part of the design process for the first black 76ers uniform in over a decade was amazing," Simmons said. "I'm grateful the team included me from the jump and can't wait to wear this jersey next season."This is the team's first primarily black uniform since 2008-09.But it still has ties to the classic red, white, and blue - on the edge of the uniform's top and on the waistband of the shorts."We love telling stories through the 76ers brand, specifically of our great city and always honoring our history," Heck said. "This year, we celebrate our city edition uniform by blending the old and the new specifically for the greatest fans in the world to enjoy."Here's an in-depth description of the design from the 76ers:The 76ers released a video, narrated by Iverson, celebrating the unveiling of the City Edition uniform.In the video, Iverson says: