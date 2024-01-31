Skull found in Berks County pond is that of man who attempted to kill wife in 2004

Dylan Bond went searching for frogs at his aunt and uncle's house in Amity Township when he thought he found one.

AMITY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A skull that was found in a Berks County, Pennsylvania pond has been identified as that of a Pottstown man who was accused of attempting to kill his wife nearly 20 years ago.

According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the skull was found by a 13-year-old on April 30, 2022. The pond was located near Pine Lane in Amity Township.

A joint investigation involving the Amity Township Police Department and the Berks County District Attorney Detectives began immediately. Investigators said they suspected the skull may be that of Roger Hart.

In April 2004, Hart was charged with attempting to kill his wife at their Pottstown home.

According to investigators, Hart fled the crime scene and was not arrested. Hart's unoccupied vehicle was discovered in Amity Township and his car keys and wallet were found on the front seat of the vehicle.

A neighbor also reported seeing a man matching Hart's description exit the vehicle and enter a nearby wooded area. Hart had not been seen since April 2004.

The skull was sent to Mercyhurst University, in Erie, for examination. Advanced DNA analysis was conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Laboratory and the FBI Laboratory Division, Quantico, Virginia.

Based on the investigation and results of the DNA testing, investigators concluded that the skull is that of Roger Hart. Based on the condition of the skull and the lack of additional skeletal remains, a cause of death cannot be determined, authorities said.