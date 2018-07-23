Small fire forces hundreds off NJ Transit train in West Windsor

EMBED </>More Videos

Small fire forces hundreds off NJ Transit train in West Windsor. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. --
Rail service on the Northeast Corridor line was briefly disrupted when a fire on a train forced the route to be shut down between Trenton and Metropark station in Woodbridge.

Authorities say the fire broke out Wednesday morning on a train traveling near West Windsor Township.

That caused a service disruption that lasted about 30 minutes.

Normal service has resumed on the line.

The cause of the train fire remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsfirenjtransitWest Windsor Township
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Made in America to remain on Ben Franklin Parkway
Woman killed, daughters injured in Mercer Co. house collapse
Video shows suspect in multiple West Philadelphia sex assaults
Accused DJ impersonator arrested in Virginia
'Handmaid's Tale' demonstrators protest Pence in Philly
Duck boat that sank, killing 17, raised from Missouri lake
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado in Lehigh Valley
AccuWeather: Very Humid, Spotty Downpours
Show More
Pence speaks at Philadelphia Sheraton
Indictment: Worker sought bribes from Sandy victims
Flooding concerns continue in Chester County
Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
More News