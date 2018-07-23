Small fire forces hundreds off NJ Transit train in West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. --Rail service on the Northeast Corridor line was briefly disrupted when a fire on a train forced the route to be shut down between Trenton and Metropark station in Woodbridge.
Authorities say the fire broke out Wednesday morning on a train traveling near West Windsor Township.
That caused a service disruption that lasted about 30 minutes.
Normal service has resumed on the line.
The cause of the train fire remains under investigation.
