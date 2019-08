3 people dead in Upper Moreland Township plane crash

EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 was over the scene of a small plane crash in Upper Moreland Township, Montgomery County on August 8, 2019.

FATAL PLANE CRASH: 911 call came in at around 6:20am. 4200 block of Thistlewood in Hatboro. No one on the ground was hurt. All people on board died. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Kf3r7uQEtF — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 8, 2019

BREAKING: Plane crash near 4200 block of Thistlewood Rd. in Hatboro. Plane apparently crashed in wooded area behind houses. Resident showed me this pic. Shows part of smashed shed. @6abc pic.twitter.com/jsC2GC1Qqy — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 8, 2019

Items left hanging in tree after single engine plane crash on Thistlewood/Minnie in Upper Moreland Township. All on board died. NTSB Investigators are on the way. @6abc pic.twitter.com/VC4ZUwQaw9 — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 8, 2019

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities say three people are dead after a plane crash on Thursday morning in Upper Moreland Township, Montgomery County.The crash was reported by a 911 call from a resident on Minnie Lane around 6:20 a.m.Investigators say a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza propeller plane crashed in the rear of the property.The three people killed were inside the plane. No one on the ground was injured.Two of the victims have been identified so far, authorities say. The names have not been released.One of the victims is a male, while police believe the other two victims are female.The plane took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Based on the flight plan, investigators believe the plane was headed for Ohio.Authorities say the plane went down a short time after takeoff.There has been no word on a possible cause of this crash. Investigators from the NTSB are expected to arrive on the scene Thursday afternoon.There was no damage to any homes, police say, through an outbuilding to the rear of one Minnie Lane property was damaged.Early reports indicated a distress call was made from the aircraft, but police said late Thursday morning that no such call was made.