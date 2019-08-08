3 people dead in Upper Moreland Township plane crash

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities say three people are dead after a plane crash on Thursday morning in Upper Moreland Township, Montgomery County.

The crash was reported by a 911 call from a resident on Minnie Lane around 6:20 a.m.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a small plane crash in Upper Moreland Township, Montgomery County on August 8, 2019.


Investigators say a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza propeller plane crashed in the rear of the property.

The three people killed were inside the plane. No one on the ground was injured.

Two of the victims have been identified so far, authorities say. The names have not been released.

The Action Cam was on the scene after a small plane crashed in Upper Moreland Township, Pa. on August 8, 2019.



One of the victims is a male, while police believe the other two victims are female.

The plane took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Based on the flight plan, investigators believe the plane was headed for Ohio.

Authorities say the plane went down a short time after takeoff.


There has been no word on a possible cause of this crash. Investigators from the NTSB are expected to arrive on the scene Thursday afternoon.

There was no damage to any homes, police say, through an outbuilding to the rear of one Minnie Lane property was damaged.

Early reports indicated a distress call was made from the aircraft, but police said late Thursday morning that no such call was made.



