Steve Harwell, original Smash Mouth lead singer, dies at 56, band manager says

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old former lead singer of Smash Mouth, is receiving hospice care, the band's manager said.

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, has died after receiving hospice care at his home, the band's manager said Monday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Smash Mouth manager Robert Hayes said in a statement that Harwell died Monday morning at his home in Boise Idaho.

"He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably," Hayes said.

Harwell, a Santa Clara, California native, was a founding member and longtime lead singer of Smash Mouth, best known for its chart-topping singles "All Star" and "I'm a Believer."

"Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. Steve loved the fans and loved to perform," Hayes said.

During Harwell's career, the band was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group for "All Star," a song which later achieved cult status after its appearance on the sound track of the 2001 animated film "Shrek."

Harwell himself went to great lengths to boost the band's early fame - personally taking their "Astro Lounge" to radio stations across the country to get it played across the airwaves.

"We never do anything traditional," Harwell said in 1999. "We never go through the front door. It's always the back door, or an open window or something, to get our stuff played."

Since Harwell left the band in 2021, the group has continued to perform with new lead vocalist Zach Goode.

ABC7 contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.