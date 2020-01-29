6abc Operation Save A Life

Operation 6abc: Save a Life program donates smoke detectors to area fire departments

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When it comes to a house fire, a smoke detector can mean the difference between life and death. That's why 6abc teams up with organizations around the region to donate free smoke alarms to area fire departments.

Over the last 28 years, Operation 6abc: Save a Life has given away half a million smoke detectors.

On Tuesday morning, about 200 fire companies came out to the Philadelphia Fire Academy to pick up 10,000 smoke detectors to hand out to the community.

To make this possible, 6abc teams up with Kidde, the Home Depot, Guardian Protection and Toyota to make the life-saving devices available to anyone in need.

6abc General Manager Bernie Prazenica also addressed the crowd to express how important it is for us to keep our neighbors safe.
