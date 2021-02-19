Neighbor highlights hard work of father, son who cleared snow from West Oaks Lane street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People who live on Roselyn Street in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia are thanking a man and his son for the good deed of clearing snow several times this winter.The snow is packed in on the sides of cars, but the road is now passable. This is all thanks to Roselyn Street resident, Chauncey Williams, and his son."I was raised being that the neighborhood is a village," Williams said.Williams is taking care of everyone by using his snowblower to clear it all out."Somebody's got to do it. The city won't do it, so somebody's got to do it, but you'll get a ticket if you don't do it," Williams said.It's been a vicious cycle this winter, and Williams said many people who live on his block are elderly homeowners.He said the nearby Ogontz Avenue is usually plowed, but the leftover snow leaves everyone blocked in."They'll plow Ogontz but they'll never come into Roselyn Street. So, all that snow...you'll get about 6 to 7 inches and once it freezes over, you can even get into the block," Williams said.His hard work was brought to our attention by neighbor Cheryl Shepherd."Just wanted to say, 'Thank you,'" Shepherd said.She called 6abc hoping to highlight something good."We appreciate you thinking of the street," Shepherd said.Williams also cleared out snow in back driveways as everyone continues to wait for three-week-old trash to be picked up.He said there's still more work to be done."You're blessed by sharing your blessings. It doesn't cost a dime. It's a little bit of energy and a little bit of time. Do it," Williams said.