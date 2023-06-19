1 shot and killed near South Street in Society Hill

One person was fatally shot near South Street in the Society Hill section of Philadelphia.

Police say a male victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was fatally shot near South Street in the Society Hill section of Philadelphia early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 500 block of Front Street.

Police say a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The Action Cam was on the scene as evidence markers and shell casings were scattered across the roadway. Police examined a car pierced with bullet holes.

Authorities closed the small stretch of Front Street between Lombard and Naudain as they investigated the scene.

Police are looking for surveillance footage to learn more about what led up to this homicide.

No arrests have been made.

