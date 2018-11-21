Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade Website - Information and Celeb Lineup
The Liberty Medal
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Visions
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
LIBERTY MEDAL
2018 Liberty Medal Ceremony Pt. 2
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4735389" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
We meet several of the courageous soldiers helped by the Bush family.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WPVI
Wednesday, November 21, 2018 10:51PM
We meet several of the courageous soldiers helped by the Bush family.
George W. Bush and Laura Bush receive 2018 Liberty Medal
Former President George W. Bush and Former First Lady Laura Bush were on stage at the National Constitution Center Sunday afternoon wearing their newly bestowed Liberty Medals.
Related Topics:
society
liberty medal
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LIBERTY MEDAL
Bushes awarded 2018 Liberty Medal for work with veterans
Biden will honor George and Laura Bush with Liberty Medal
Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain
George W. Bush, Laura Bush to receive 2018 Liberty Medal
WATCH: Inside Story on John McCain's Liberty Medal speech, President Trump's response and more
More liberty medal
SOCIETY
Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to California wildfire victims
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
NJ approves rental apartments at former Showboat casino
Thanksgiving Day Parade preparations continue
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
More Society
Top Stories
Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide 2018
Dann Cuellar's Thanksgiving Day Parade preview
6abc Black Friday Playbook
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold For Thanksgiving
4 dead in mansion fire believed homicide, brother in custody
Pictures released of 2 suspects in Pottstown murder
Norristown companies band together to provide Thanksgiving meals
Pre-Thanksgiving rush to get the final fixings for holiday dinner
Show More
Philadelphia International Airport ready for the holiday travel crowd
Man injured in home invasion robbery in Olney
Chief Justice Roberts criticizes Trump for 'Obama judge' comment
Water main break leads to street collapse in South Philadelphia
Consumers advised to throw out romaine lettuce due to e-Coli
More News