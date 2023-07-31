Honorees announced for National Constitution Center's 35th annual Liberty Medal

Two people will be receiving the National Constitution Center's prestigious Liberty Medal this year.

Acclaimed journalist Judy Woodruff and philanthropist and business leader David Rubenstein will receive the honor.

Woodruff is an advocate for women in journalism and covered every presidential election and convention since 1976.

The Center says Rubenstein has worked tirelessly to preserve American history.

"Judy Woodruff and David Rubenstein have convened and inspired conversations across America about the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution" National Constitution Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement. "As we prepare to celebrate America's 250th birthday, their work is a model of civil dialogue and civic education about the past, present, and future of the American Idea."

The Liberty Medal ceremony will take place on October 27.