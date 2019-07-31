Society

VIDEO: 3-year-old boy falls from balcony, neighbors use blanket to save him

By ABC7.com staff
A three-year-old boy in China was saved by a group of neighbors after falling from a balcony.

Video showed the boy was clinging to the edge of a balcony. He tried to get himself back up, but his feet kept slipping.

The neighbors spotted him and gathered down below, forming a circle and holding out a blanket.

The toddler plunges toward the pavement and falls straight into the blanket.

Fortunately, he landed safely.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyneighborfalltoddlerchinabalcony collapse
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy hospitalized after medical emergency at NJ water park
Wealthy parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Flooding Downpours and Storms Today
Officer charged with having inappropriate relationship with student
Father who died trying to rescue son from ocean identified
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Boy, 10, charged with assault after classmate hit in face with ball
Show More
2 blinded after swimming with contact lenses
Police: Car intentionally set on fire in Bellmawr, N.J.
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Bills' McCoy pays $55K to officer hurt in bar fight
Large saw blade pierces windshield on Oregon highway
More TOP STORIES News