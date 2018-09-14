6abc Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2018

6abc proudly celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2018. This year, we are honoring the tireless work of our local Latino leaders for assisting in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria on the Island of Puerto Rico, as well as here in Pennsylvania. Thousands of Puerto Ricans, American citizens, are displaced and living here in Philadelphia and the surrounding region. See how local influencers and non-profit organizations are doing their best to help transition these families into their new home. Watch our video above to find out ways that YOU can help the effort.
If you wish to donate, click here.