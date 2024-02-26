Black Haddonfield History Project, 1838 Black Metropolis walking tours help preserve Black History

Preserving Black Haddonfield History Project is a non-profit organization founded by the Haddonfield Alumni Society from Memorial Haddonfield High School in 2022.

The organization conducts seasonal walking tours of 12 historic sites of Black Haddonfield to preserve its history.

The organization partners with the Memorial Haddonfield High School and the town's local library for events.

You can find their docu-series, a virtual map of the walking tours, and more about their anthology project on their website.

1838 Black Metropolis is an education non-profit in Philadelphia based on the 1838 Pennsylvania Abolition Society census.

Morgan Lloyd and Michiko Quinones created the project in 2022 to share the historical details in the census.

They conduct walking tours around the city in the Spring with interactive maps of each location, showcasing where free Black people arrived in Philadelphia.

You can find interactive maps, educational tools, digital archives, and more on the project's website.

]Preserving Black Haddonfield History Project | ]Facebook | ]Instagram

For additional information, please call 917-497-8874

]1838 Black Metropolis | ]Facebook | ]Instagram