Young artist works hard making annual signs for Thanksgiving Day Parade

Conshohocken, PA (WPVI) -- A 9-year-old girl has been making signs for the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia since she could write. Catrina Costa has been busy making signs for the 100th parade celebration.Catrina has attended the parade every year of her life.Some of her past signs have included the parade logo, expertly hand-drawn and shout-outs to the Action News parade hosts.Catrina says she doesn't make the signs to get attention.She has been busy working on a series of posters to mark the 100th parade.You can look for her works of art while watching the Thanksgiving Day Parade live on 6abc on Thanksgiving morning starting at 8:30.