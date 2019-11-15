Community & Events

Roxborough woman shares special 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade memory

PHILADELPHA (WPVI) -- As we look forward to the 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade--we look back on the memories this beloved tradition has created for one Roxborough woman. They date back more than 70 years.

Lori McGovern and her mother, Peggie Severns, pictured as Snow White back in 1944 in what was then called the Gimbels Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Inside the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade 'command center'



Severns was 17 or 18 at the time and was picked to be Snow White after working at the Gimbels department store. That's where she would meet her husband.

Roxborough woman shares special 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade memory. Jeannette Reyes has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on November 14, 2019.



Decades later, McGovern says her mother would still carry the photo with her in her wallet.

Severns has since passed, but McGovern says she continued the tradition and attended the parade with her children every year.

McGovern says she will be tuning in to watch the parade from home this year.

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade on 6abc Guide 2019: Here's what you need to know



You can count down to 100 with us by following 6abc.com/parade and facebook.com/6abcthanksgivingdayparade.

There you can find flashbacks, previews, and prizes from Dunkin, every day.

And don't forget to join me, along with the rest of the Action News hosts, Thanksgiving morning as we broadcast the parade, live right here on 6abc.
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia6abc thanksgiving day parade
