Roxborough woman shares special 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade memory

Lori McGovern and her mother, Peggie Severns, pictured as Snow White back in 1944 in what was then called the Gimbels Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Severns was 17 or 18 at the time and was picked to be Snow White after working at the Gimbels department store. That's where she would meet her husband.
Decades later, McGovern says her mother would still carry the photo with her in her wallet.
Severns has since passed, but McGovern says she continued the tradition and attended the parade with her children every year.
McGovern says she will be tuning in to watch the parade from home this year.
