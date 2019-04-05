Society

Airline returns lost library book to Delco middle school student

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- A flight attendant came to the rescue after discovering a lost a library book from Delaware County on a flight.

Springton Middle School in Media shared the reunion on Twitter.

The post said a flight attendant at Spirit Airlines recently found the book and mailed it back.



In a letter, the flight attendant said the book traveled thousands of miles across the country before it was found.

They hoped by returning the book the student wouldn't be charged a fine.

Spirit responded to the school's post with a tweet of their own, "At Spirit, we always #InvestInTheGuest. Think of all the stories this book can tell after its long journey home! We're happy we could return it to its rightful owner."

