Airline returns lost library book to Delco middle school student

REUNITED! What a kind gesture by an employee of @SpiritAirlines. One of our students left behind a library book during a recent trip. After 1000s of miles, the book arrived home today @SpringtonLakeMS. Thanks, Jamie! #KindnessMatters pic.twitter.com/MhlreIJS2w — Dr. Robert Salladino (@SpringtonLakeMS) April 3, 2019

At Spirit, we always #InvestInTheGuest. Think of all the stories this book can tell after its long journey home! We’re happy we could return it to its rightful owner. 💛 📚 https://t.co/dwQQNAMZh1 — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) April 4, 2019

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- A flight attendant came to the rescue after discovering a lost a library book from Delaware County on a flight.Springton Middle School in Media shared the reunion on Twitter.The post said a flight attendant at Spirit Airlines recently found the book and mailed it back.In a letter, the flight attendant said the book traveled thousands of miles across the country before it was found.They hoped by returning the book the student wouldn't be charged a fine.Spirit responded to the school's post with a tweet of their own, "At Spirit, we always #InvestInTheGuest. Think of all the stories this book can tell after its long journey home! We're happy we could return it to its rightful owner."