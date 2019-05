EMBED >More News Videos Video shows Pa. lawmaker confronting woman outside Planned Parenthood facility. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on May 6, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of anti-abortion activists and religious leaders rallied outside of Planned Parenthood in Center City Friday to protest Pennsylvania State Representative Brian Sims.Earlier this week, Sims, a Democrat, posted two videos on social media of his confrontations with protesters outside the location.In one video, he recorded himself berating a woman for several minutes.Sims later admitted he went too far in that video.Now thousands are calling for him to resign.Hundreds of people have signaled they plan to attend the "Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying" event Friday morning.