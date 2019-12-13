society

Baby boy arrives early at 12:12 on 12/12 during last full moon of decade

Officials at HSHA St. Elizabeth's Hospital say Denarius was due on Dec. 30, but came early for the lunar event.

An Illinois boy arrived two weeks early during what happened to be the last full moon of the decade.

Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell of Belleville, Illinois, welcomed their baby boy, Denarius, at 12:12 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the same time the "cold moon"was to appear in the night sky.

Officials at HSHA St. Elizabeth's Hospital said Denarius was due on Dec. 30, but came early for the lunar event. He weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

Nurses took note of the numeric coincidence when he was delivered, and told Denarrika of her little miracle. Both mother and baby are doing well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthsociety
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
Delivery driver's delighted reaction to front porch gifts caught on camera
Philly police throw party for students on Santa's 'Nice List'
Activists urging officials to close books on PennEast Pipeline project
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Police ID 82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Father arrested, charged in shooting death of high school football star
Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill hiding concussion was 'selfish act,' Doug Pederson says
Army-Navy rivalry comes to Philadelphia
Show More
VOTE: Will Monday's win catapult the Birds to the playoffs?
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Eagle survives octopus attack thanks to these men
Waffles & Hemingway win 'Oddest Couple' Award on GMA
More TOP STORIES News