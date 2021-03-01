Be Kind: Delaware artist surprises ER nurse

A Bear, Delaware artist pulled off an incredible surprise.Mary Lou Powers, of Sea Glass Art, used sea glass to create a piece titled, "Our Superheroes."She wanted to donate the piece of art to a special nurse and was touched by the story of ER nurse Erin Courtway, from Arkansas, during a feature on World News Tonight with David Muir.Powers contacted 6abc to help find Courtway, but Powers also did some digging of her own.Through some health care connections, Powers got in touch with Courtway and sent her the sea glass artwork.Courtway was overcome with emotion when she received the package, and she recorded her reaction to share with Powers as a "thank you."