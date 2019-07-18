Gender-neutral language: Berkeley changes manholes to 'maintenance holes,' brother and sister to 'sibling'

brother

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Don't call it a manhole. It's a "maintenance hole."Tell yoursibling thathuman-mademaintenance holes will now be renamed with gender-neutral language.It's not the only term that's been changed. Here's the "hole truth."The Berkeley city council approved an ordinance eliminating gender-preference language in the municipal code.Brother and sister will be replaced with "sibling."Man-made will now be "human-made," "artificial," or "manufactured." Manpower will be referred to as "human effort."Gendered pronouns like "he" and "she" will be replaced by "they" or "them."Sororities and fraternities will now be called "collegiate Greek system residences."