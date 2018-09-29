SOCIETY

Bill Cosby sued by law firm over unpaid legal fees

Bill Cosby sued by law firm over unpaid legal fees. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 29, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Bill Cosby is being sued by a Philadelphia law firm.

According to court records, they are seeking nearly $283,000 in unpaid legal fees.

The firm "Schnader Harrison Segal and Lewis" says they worked for Cosby on legal issues, including charges that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand.

Samuel Silver says he was retained in January 2016, but withdrew from the case in January 2018 before Cosby was convicted.

The firm says that Cosby still owes money for services invoiced between August 2017 and July of this year.

