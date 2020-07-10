jimmy kimmel live

Billy Porter calls for end to violence against Black trans women on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

LOS ANGELES -- Billy Porter is calling for an end to violence against Black trans women and speaking out about his experiences as a member of both the Black community and the LGBT community.

In an interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" guest host Billy Eichner Thursday, the "Pose" star continued a conversation about an Instagram video he posted in June in which he addressed homophobia and transphobia in the Black community.

Noting that "Black trans women are dying at the hands of Black cis men at such an alarming rate," Porter called on "homophobic, transphobic and xenophobic people in general, specifically Black people in this instance," to "embrace and love each other through our differences - because of our differences."



"Love the humanity in every single human being. We're human beings first, that's all I'm trying to say," Porter said.

Porter said while "the Black community is changing and shifting," but there is still work to be done to fully embrace the LGBT community.

"My friend called me, he said...his straight male Black cis cousin was like, 'Man, I love [Porter]. My two sons, if any of them turn out gay, I would love them no matter what.' It's so good to hear that, because my experience in the 80s was a cousin saying if I ever turned gay, he would kill me."

SEE ALSO: Kerry Washington calls for justice for Breonna Taylor: 'It is unfathomable that these officers are not in custody'
EMBED More News Videos

Kerry Washington says America "cannot go backward" following the death of George Floyd and the renewed focus on policing in America, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor and other black women killed by police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjimmy kimmel liveblack lives matterracismrace in americalgbt
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kerry Washington calls for justice for Breonna Taylor
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Bubba Wallace weighs in on Trump's NASCAR tweet
Kerry Washington calls for justice for Breonna Taylor
Kimmel, Hart surprise Philly nurse with $10K
Kimmel: 'Pizza Groundhog' is a 'glimmer of beauty'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Fay bringing heavy rain, flooding
Tropical Storm Fay causing flooding at shore towns
City orders closure of encampment along Ben Franklin Parkway
Hit-and-run driver runs over victim while fleeing: Police
Search for child continues; police say 'somebody's not telling the truth'
1 dead in fiery crash in New Castle County
Man, woman ejected from vehicle in Rhawnhurst crash
Show More
Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift
Philly makes bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
Philadelphia man killed after parking car outside home: Police
Medical worker using skating passion to connect with youth
COVID-19 survivor reunited with family after 93 days in hospital
More TOP STORIES News