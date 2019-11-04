Society

Boat stuck above Niagara Falls for more than 100 years finally moves

ONTARIO, CANADA -- A boat that has been stuck on some rocks atop Niagara Falls for more than 100 years has finally shifted.

Heavy wind and rain from a strong storm on Halloween shifted the boat, according to Niagara Parks Commission senior manager of heritage Jim Hill.

The boat was flipped on its side, spun around and moved move than 150 feet down the river.

Experts said they aren't sure at this time if the flow of the river will continue to move the boat closer to, and eventually over, the falls.

"It could be stuck there for days or it could be stuck there for years," Hill said. "It's anyone's guess."

According to ABC News, the boat is an Iron Scow--a flat-bottomed ship used to carry cargo in shallow water during the 19th and 20th centuries. The scow got stuck August 1918 when it broke loose from a towing tug.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkboatshistory
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shoots, kills would-be robber in West Philadelphia
ODD SIGHT: Water cascades from top of One Liberty Place
Man crashes into parked truck after speeding away from traffic stop: Police
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Chilly Today
Police arrest man after teen found dead in NJ parking garage
Homeowner needs help finding stolen family wedding ring
Show More
4 injured in head-on collision on Roosevelt Boulevard
Wentz, Howard lead Eagles past Bears 22-14
5-year-old turns heads as he drums with high school band
Double shooting leaves man dead, woman injured in Strawberry Mansion
Mom tells son she ate all his Halloween candy, his reaction is adorable
More TOP STORIES News