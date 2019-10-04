Society

Botham Jean's brother on hug with Amber Guyger after murder sentence: 'She still deserves love'

The brother of Botham Jean spoke to "Good Morning America" about his courtroom hug with former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger and why he chose to forgive her.

VIDEO: Botham Jean's brother hugs Amber Guyger after murder sentence

Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean when she walked into the wrong apartment.

When asked what compelled him to hug and forgive her, right there in the courtroom, Brandt Jean said, "I knew that, I just told her, that I forgave. And with usual instances... the words only, they mean something. But I felt like that wasn't enough... that was just my gesture, my decision of letting her know that I truly forgive her."

RELATED: Group files complaint against judge who gave bible, hugged officer Amber Guyger after murder conviction

"If you are trying to forgive her, understand that she is a human being. She still deserves love. She made a mistake that she probably truly regrets, so if you want to forgive her, just understand that God forgave you. And I know that every time I ask God for forgiveness, he forgives me. So who am I to not forgive someone who asks. I waited one year to hear 'I'm sorry' and I'm grateful for that. And it's why I forgive her."

Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytrialsentencingfatal shootingpolice shootingu.s. & worldgood morning america
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 death, multiple illnesses attributed to vaping in Pennsylvania
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Police on alert following Upper Darby High School threats
Police: 2 Philly students make threats, reference Stoneman shooting
Suspects tie up employees in Logan armed robbery caught on camera
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy today, dry weekend ahead
90-foot holographic 'ghost ship' comes to Penn's Landing
Show More
'Joker' premiere prompts Philadelphia police to increase security
2019 Pennsylvania Conference for Women
2019 Philly Film Festival: Opening and Closing night films revealed
Chunk the groundhog! Vegetable thief caught in the act
Ohio University suspends fraternities amid hazing allegations
More TOP STORIES News