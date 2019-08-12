California school district stops teacher from handing out 'gender unicorn' sheet

A California school district stopped a science teacher from handing out a graphic on the first day of school.That's because the handout was called "The Gender Unicorn."The graphic, which can be found on the website for Trans Student Educational Resources, is meant to educate kids about gender identity and sexual preferences.The superintendent says the teacher handed it out to 7th and 8th graders in order to explain why the pronoun "mister" isn't used in their classroom, instead using MX, which is pronounced mixed and doesn't imply gender.The superintendent went on to say she understands parents concerns but maintains it was not an assignment.The principal told the teacher to stop handing out copies of "The Gender Unicorn."It's not yet clear if they are facing any disciplinary action.