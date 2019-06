Canada is planning to ban plastic straws, bags, and cutlery in an effort to cut down on pollution.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday the plan to eliminate plastic waste by the year 2021.Trudeau says that Canadians will throw away an estimated $11 billion worth of plastic materials each year over the next decade.According to the Canadian government, plastic waste kills or injures a million birds and more than 100,000 sea animals each year.