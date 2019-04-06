national day

Celebrate National Twinkie Day

National Twinkie Day is April 6.

On that day in 1930 Twinkies were invented in Schiller Park, Illinois by bakery manager James Dewar.

The name "Twinkie" was inspired by a billboard for "Twinkle Toe Shoes"

Twinkies were originally filled with banana cream but during World War II bananas were rationed, so vanilla cream was substituted.

Twinkies are 68 percent air. The cakes are baked for 12 minutes each, injected with cream and then flipped over so the round bottom is now on top.

Hostess churns out more than 1,000 Twinkies per minute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyschiller parkhostessbusinessnational daycupcakes
NATIONAL DAY
Family fun at Herr's Pretzel Day celebration
Break out your vinyl, it's National Record Store Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News