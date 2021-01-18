Chosen 300 director Brian Jenkins back home after being detained in Guyana

The Action Cam was in Center City Sunday morning as he held a service and handed out meals to those in need.
Jenkins was returning from a mission trip in Guyana when he tested positive for COVID-19.
Jenkins says he was asymptomatic but had COVID-19 a few months ago.
CDC officials say former COVID-19 patients can test positive for up to three months, even though they're no longer contagious.
Jenkins says the U.S. government and local Philadelphia leaders stepped in to help advocate for his release.