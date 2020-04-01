Chosen 300 Ministries bracing to help more families impacted by coronavirus

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nonprofits like Chosen 300 Ministries are helping those recently impacted by the coronavirus. Volunteers distributed meals to those in need in Pottstown who were laid off after the virus shuttered businesses."Right now my refrigerator is bare because of unemployment," said Bart Barron.Barron was laid off two weeks ago and is feeling the economic pinch."If you weren't here tonight, where would you're next meal be coming from?" asked reporter Christie Ileto."I don't know. I honestly don't know. I live paycheck to paycheck. It's just me and my wife. I don't know what I would do," said Barron."Anything helps right now because I don't know when I'm going back to work," Henry Kotanchick.And helping those most vulnerable hasn't been easy."It's very hard to get volunteers now because people are scared to come, and naturally so, but there are a lot of folks who are putting their lives on the line because they know this is what they're called to do," said Brian Jenkins from Chosen 300 Ministries.The nonprofit is bracing for more people like Barron as coronavirus shutters more businesses.It's also hoping that despite a decline in charitable donations, they'll get help from the city's COVID-19 relief fund.