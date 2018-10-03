Christmas parade canceled in Delaware due to construction

A Christmas tradition in Delaware will not go on this year.Delayed construction on the Route 100 North Dupont Road Bridge has forced the cancellation of the annual Elsmere Christmas Parade.Officials say the town is just not that big and it can't be staged elsewhere.They say the decision is a disappointing one."When Santa goes by, just to see the expression on the kids' faces makes the whole thing worth the six months of work for the parade," Joseph Leonetti of the Elsmere Fire Department, and the Christmas Parade Chairman, said. "I know it's going to be disappointing to them, but it's just as disappointing to us."More than 1,500 people take part in the parade, with an estimated 5,000 spectators each year.The 30-year tradition is a joint effort by the Elsmere fire and police departments, along with the town.------