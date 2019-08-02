Chadds Ford couple says they were racially profiled by Pa. State Police

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A senior executive with pharmaceutical giant Astra Zeneca says he and his family were racially profiled by Pennsylvania State Police during a traffic stop while on their way back to their Chadds Ford, Delaware County home.Rodney Gillespie described to Action News the ordeal, he and his wife, Angela, both 52, and their 17-year-old daughter allegedly went through at the hands of the police."It was just a terrifying experience, it was embarrassing, it was just humiliating," said Rodney.It was around 12:30 a.m. on July 8 that they were returning to their Chadds Ford home from a family gathering in New Jersey.Rodney Gillespie was pulling up to his upscale neighborhood onto Atwater Road off Webb Road when he noticed flashing blue and red police lights behind him. But because the road was too narrow to pull over, he decided to drive slowly up to his home and see why he was being pulled over.But what he said happened next, at the hands of 23-year-old Trooper Christopher Johnson, who'd been on the job about two months, was out of a horror movie.The trooper shouted a barrage of questions at him."He said, 'Why didn't you stop?' And I told him I was scared. I was afraid as a black man, it was unsafe and I did not want to get shot. And he said something to the effect, 'Don't give me that,'" Rodney said.Rodney said the trooper, who is white, then pulled him out of the car and handcuffed him as three other troopers soon arrived shouting a even more questions as he calmly tried to explain that he lived at the home.Angela Gillespie said she was listening to all of this from inside the car."Sitting there with my hands up, lights on, I say, 'Oh my God.' So I was too afraid to bend down and get my phone out of my purse, it was underneath my lap. I didn't want to move, I was afraid that I wouldn't live," she said.After 10 minutes, ultimately, the troopers confirmed that the couple and their 17-year-old daughter did in fact live at the home.They un-cuffed Rodney. But Trooper Johnson then wrote Rodney a $142 ticket for crossing a yellow line as he tried to turn off Webb Road onto Atwater Road and a $102 ticket for not stopping right away.But that still did not explain why Johnson was following them from Baltimore Pike near Harvey Road."I wanted to know why they stopped us and he said to me that they stopped us due to elevated break-ins in the area," Angela Gillespie said.The Gillespies believed they were racially profiled."It was just driving while black, unfortunately. It's unfortunate that it's still occurring in this day and age," said Rodney."You know, it's a black man driving in a very nice neighborhood in a very nice area and there are a lot of assumptions made," said Angela.The Gillespies filed a complaint with state police who say they are investigating the matter.Rodney Gillespie said, "I have a nephew who is a police officer in New Jersey. We have friends who are police officers for the State of New Jersey, so we have a lot of respect for what they do and the difficulty of their job, but just like anything else, they need to be properly trained."Rodney Gilliespie, who has recently worked in Britain and South Africa, said he built his family's home in Chadds Ford in 2007.We left several voice messages with a number of state police spokespeople and sent several emails, but have not heard back.The NAACP representative for this section of the Delaware Valley, Rev. Kyle Boyer, told Action News they are also looking into the matter.