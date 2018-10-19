U.S. & WORLD

Elle Magazine apologizes for baiting readers to vote with fake Kim Kardashian, Kanye West story

EMBED </>More Videos

Elle Magazine apologizes for baiting readers to vote with fake Kim Kardashian, Kanye West story. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 19, 2018.

Elle Magazine is forced to apologize after they tweeted fake breaking news about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West all in an effort to lure readers to a voter registration site.

The tweet read that Kim and Kanye are splitting up.

Fans were intrigued and shocked, leading them to click on the link, wanting the full story.

However, as it turns out the whole thing was clickbait, redirecting users to a page that shows them how to register to vote.

Elle apologized for that botched effort, saying, "Our passion for voter registration clouded our judgment, and we are sincerely sorry."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkerskanye westkim kardashian
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Bride-to-be sends out itemized bill to bridesmaids for bachelorette party
Mega Millions jackpot: Things you need to consider if you win
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Woman who abandoned toddler on doorstep charged
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Bride-to-be sends out itemized bill to bridesmaids for bachelorette party
Mega Millions jackpot: Things you need to consider if you win
Eagles fan who ran into subway pole extends viral fame
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
What life is like now for Pa. man arrested at age 11 for murder
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Officials ID victim of fatal police-involved shooting in Vineland
Police officer struck by car
Billion dollar dreams as Mega Millions climbs
Jaworski: Which NFC East team is the biggest threat to the Eagles?
Eagles fan who ran into subway pole extends viral fame
AccuWeather: Frosty Start, Milder Finish
Show More
Narberth passes law restricting plastic bags and straws
Man shot outside Dunkin' Donuts store in Hunting Park
"Beaglemania" event aims to find homes for neglected dogs
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
UPS hosts 'Brown Friday' seasonal job fair
More News