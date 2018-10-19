Elle Magazine apologizes for baiting readers to vote with fake Kim Kardashian, Kanye West story

Elle Magazine is forced to apologize after they tweeted fake breaking news about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West all in an effort to lure readers to a voter registration site.The tweet read that Kim and Kanye are splitting up.Fans were intrigued and shocked, leading them to click on the link, wanting the full story.However, as it turns out the whole thing was clickbait, redirecting users to a page that shows them how to register to vote.Elle apologized for that botched effort, saying, "Our passion for voter registration clouded our judgment, and we are sincerely sorry."------