Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Sleepy fan goes viral for mid-game nap in Miami

SAN FRANCISCO -- One man's Super Bowl nap is getting serious online laughs after a woman at Hard Rock Stadium tweeted video of him sleeping in the middle of the action as the San Francisco 49ers took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The woman says she caught him snoozing during the first quarter of the game.

He eventually woke up and his friend showed him that he was trending online.

It had the internet asking what was so uninteresting about the game that caused him to doze off in his expensive Super Bowl seat.

Others posed the possibility of the man only being there to watch the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Either way, he was awake to see most of the action as the 49ers suffered a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymiamisan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsentertainmentnflsuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found on top of Market-Frankford Line train
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Newark
Assault allegations against Gritty unfounded, police say
2 dead after shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Finally, Andy Reid gets to hoist the Lombardi trophy
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Show More
Hopkinson school temporarily closed for environmental testing
Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm blaze in Trenton
Woman killed in Willingboro fire
Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
AccuWeather: Much Milder Today, A Shower On Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News