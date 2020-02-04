Philadelphians share mixed reactions over Super Bowl halftime show

MIAMI, Florida (WPVI) -- The Super Bowl 54 half time show, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira got people talking for sure.Some people loved the show, some thought it might have pushed the barrier of being too provocative.Galina Harper of South Philadelphia said, "I thought it was alright. The music was good, the dancing was good."Her husband, Adam Harper, said, "It was actually really good I was surprised."But when you take little ones into consideration, given some of the dance moves, some of the outfits and camera angles that tune changed.Harper said, "Now that I have a son, yes, I think it's a little too much."Lindsey Komans of South Philadelphia said, "I know it's iffy. But like, I don't know, I think it's ok. Yeah."At the Mayfair Diner, Regina Long said, "The stripper show ha ha. If you were a 50-year-old woman it was awesome, but I don't know if it was for the family crowd."Betsy Ricci said, "Jennifer Lopez, she can really dance, but I thought the outfits were a little skimpy you know?"