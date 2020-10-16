Film crews return to Philadelphia, boosting the economy and spirits

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You may have noticed more film crews filling the streets of Philadelphia lately.
With production resuming, jobs are coming back, along with some tourism, excitement, and energy.
The lights, camera, and action are back in the city, or as many like to call it, 'Filmadelphia.'
Hollywood actor Adam Sandler and actress Queen Latifah were spotted in the city filming the Netflix film "Hustle."
"Everything that we're shooting right now is about Philadelphia, every single thing," said Sharon Pinkenson, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office." We are not doubling for New York, though I love that. We're taking that business. We're creating the jobs here."
Pinkenson says these are signs of life, a sort of rebirth in the city.
"We have more than 1,000 people working right now," Pinkenson added.
Kate Winslet is also in the city filming HBO's Mare of Easttown, where she plays a detective in Delaware County.
"'Mare' is short for 'Mary,' so it's very Philadelphia. It's very, Delaware County," said Pinkenson.
All of these crews are hiring people, renting locations, eating in city restaurants, and staying in Philadelphia hotels.
The Greater Philadelphia Film Office also lost all of its funding this year, but Pinkenson says they're fighting to keep this going, especially knowing how critical this business is right now.
