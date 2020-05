Massive food distribution effort begins in Philadelphia, mayor to reveal yellow phase guidelines

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philabundance will begin ramping up free food distribution Friday due to an alarming need for help across the city as Mayor Jim Kenney prepares to announce details on slowly lifting citywide restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.Philabundance and partnering agencies are seeing up to a 60% increase in clients due to the pandemic and said the addition of a large new distribution site is crucial.The goal is to serve up to 1,600 vehicles in a free drive-thru set up starting 9 a.m. Friday.Distribution will take place in Lot N next to Citizens Bank Park and will continue every Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. until the end of June.This is in addition to the 40 free food locations that have been operating across Philadelphia.Philabundance staff will only allow families in cars to receive food to ensure everyone's safety.The plan is to give 35 pounds of food per vehicle and household by placing the food in your trunk.When it comes to what is next for all of Philadelphia, the plan is to move into the yellow phase next Friday June 5.Mayor Kenney will announce details later today on what that will look like for businesses, retailers and residents.The state health department warns that moving from red to yellow will only happen if the number of infections doesn't spike above state guidelines.Yellow phase could mean groups of no more than 25 people would be allowed, along with outdoor dining, but Kenney is asking restaurants to hold off on announcing plans for outdoor dining."We need you to wait to ensure that our protocols can be followed. Outdoor dining done properly in the midst of a pandemic is extremely complicated," Kenney said. "Believe me, I'm as anxious as all of you to once again enjoy the great food that Philadelphia restaurants have to offer, but we need to ensure that this is done properly."The mayor said he will provide more guidance next week before June 5 on how restaurants should transition into outdoor dining.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus