Massive food distribution effort begins in Philadelphia, mayor to reveal yellow phase guidelines

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philabundance will begin ramping up free food distribution Friday due to an alarming need for help across the city as Mayor Jim Kenney prepares to announce details on slowly lifting citywide restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Philabundance and partnering agencies are seeing up to a 60% increase in clients due to the pandemic and said the addition of a large new distribution site is crucial.
RELATED: Philadelphia Phillies teaming up with Philabundance for virtual food drive
The goal is to serve up to 1,600 vehicles in a free drive-thru set up starting 9 a.m. Friday.
Distribution will take place in Lot N next to Citizens Bank Park and will continue every Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. until the end of June.
This is in addition to the 40 free food locations that have been operating across Philadelphia.
Philabundance staff will only allow families in cars to receive food to ensure everyone's safety.
The plan is to give 35 pounds of food per vehicle and household by placing the food in your trunk.
Moving from Red to Yellow
When it comes to what is next for all of Philadelphia, the plan is to move into the yellow phase next Friday June 5.
Mayor Kenney will announce details later today on what that will look like for businesses, retailers and residents.
RELATED: Kenney tells Philly restaurants not to launch outside dining just yet
The state health department warns that moving from red to yellow will only happen if the number of infections doesn't spike above state guidelines.
Yellow phase could mean groups of no more than 25 people would be allowed, along with outdoor dining, but Kenney is asking restaurants to hold off on announcing plans for outdoor dining.
"We need you to wait to ensure that our protocols can be followed. Outdoor dining done properly in the midst of a pandemic is extremely complicated," Kenney said. "Believe me, I'm as anxious as all of you to once again enjoy the great food that Philadelphia restaurants have to offer, but we need to ensure that this is done properly."
The mayor said he will provide more guidance next week before June 5 on how restaurants should transition into outdoor dining.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
Governor Wolf to allow outdoor dining in yellow phase; issues new guidance on professional sports
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
Owners of Bellmawr, New Jersey gym that reopened early file suit in federal court
Consumers discuss cancellation rights amid COVID-19
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Massive food distribution effort begins in Philadelphia, mayor to reveal yellow phase guidelines
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News