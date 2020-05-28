Business

Owners of Bellmawr, New Jersey gym that reopened early file suit in federal court

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The South Jersey gym that repeatedly defied lockdown orders is now suing the state in federal court.

The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr said New Jersey officials, including the governor and attorney general, violated their constitutional rights by forcing them to close for three months.

The gym said it opened its doors for a limited number of clients and enforced social distancing.

State health officials shut down the gym and changed the locks last week.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

80-year-old beats COVID-19 after 65 day stay at Pennsylvania Hospital

76ers to return to practice in New Jersey under lifted coronavirus restrictions

Pennsylvania swim clubs, day camps prepare to reopen

Some Philly businesses taking reservations ahead of possible ease on outdoor dining restrictions

Consumers discuss cancellation rights amid COVID-19

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbellmawrgymnew jersey newsreopen new jerseycoronaviruslawsuitgovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car stolen with 1-year-old boy in back seat
Massive fire consumes historic Delco church
Child killed, family members hurt in crash; 1 arrested
Connecticut murder suspect captured in Maryland
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
George Floyd: Victim in police encounter had started new life
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
Show More
Showboat owner planning $100M water park in AC
AccuWeather: Tracking Gusty Thunderstorms
Double shooting investigated at Delaware rest stop
Gov. Wolf to allow outdoor dining; professional sports to resume
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philly, Pa., NJ and Del.
More TOP STORIES News