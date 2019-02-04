OBITUARY

Former 6abc General Manager Larry Pollock remembered

EMBED </>More Videos

Former 6abc General Manager Larry Pollock remembered: Brian Taff reports on Action News 6 p.m., February 4, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Funeral services were held Monday afternoon for Larry Pollock, the man who set this television station on a course in 1975 that in many fundamental ways it still follows to this day.

"Larry Pollock was an icon in the local television business," said Rebecca Campbell, president, The Walt Disney Company EMEA

In the early world of television, grainy flickering images on a two-dimensional screen, Larry Pollock brought a third dimension.

As 6abc's longtime President, he understood that viewers weren't merely numbers but that they were people, a simple approach that's been driving this television station since he sat behind it's wheel.

"Larry Pollock was the architect of the modern channel 6. It began way back in 1975," said Jim Gardner.

1975 was the year Larry arrived in Philadelphia at WPVI.

Over the next 11 years, he reinvented Channel 6 and Action News, establishing it and ensconcing it as the market's number one newscast.

The formula was as straightforward as it gets.

"Larry knew ultimately that people connect with people, and if you put the right people in the right places, it would work," said Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager of 6abc.

With a keen eye for talent, Larry lured a stable of faces that would become Philadelphia's family: Jim Gardner, Dave Roberts, Lisa Thomas Laury to name a few.

"I wanted to be successful, I wanted to do a good job in large part to satisfy him. And to make him proud of me," said Gardner.

It was also his eye for what works that brought Oprah Winfrey to Channel 6 and two other juggernauts still on the air today: Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

For all that, Pollock went on to run all of the ABC owned stations, until his retirement in 2000.

He may be gone now, but his ethic and drive remain.

"He expected us to continue to continue to move forward. And we do, and we did," said Prazenica
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyobituary
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OBITUARY
Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66
John Bogle, founder of Vanguard, dies at 89
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Mayor Kenney's father dies suddenly
More obituary
SOCIETY
N.J. becomes 4th state to approve $15 hourly wage
South Jersey students host annual Super Bowl hoagie sale for great cause
Heart-shaped meteorite up for auction for Valentine's Day
First female Navy pilot laid to rest, honored with first ever all-female flyover
Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales
More Society
Top Stories
Band of burglars break into cars, homes in Evesham Twp.
Police charge man with killing his mother
Officials warn of police impersonator in Falls Twp.
Missing Philadelphia man with cerebral palsy found dead
AccuWeather: Warm Start to the Week
N.J. becomes 4th state to approve $15 hourly wage
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
Teen critical after falling through ice at Cadwalader Park
Show More
Eagles QB Carson Wentz says he could have been better teammate
Clydesdale rescued after falling through ice in Delaware
Infant among 10 sickened by carbon monoxide in Norristown
Superintendent quits after lying about health insurance to help sick student
Serious crime rates plunged dramatically in Lehigh Valley last year
More News