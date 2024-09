Innovative former Action News engineer dies at 96 years old

Innovative former Action News engineer dies at 96 years old

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who played a vital role in the Action News engineering team has sadly passed away.

Irwin Ross started his 50-year career at WPVI in 1948, when we were still known as WFIL.

He led the station through many innovations, including color television and the transformation to the digital broadcast format.

He was the first engineer to be inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame in 1995.

Irwin Ross was 96 years old and will be dearly missed.