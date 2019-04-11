Society

Gillette receives backlash for social media post

A razor company is receiving major backlash for a social media post.

Gillette tweeted a photo of plus size lifestyle blogger Anna O'Brien, with the caption, "Go out there and slay the day!"

The company's effort to promote inclusivity seemed to backfire, with some critics saying the picture glorifies unhealthy habits.

Some posts read, "Please stop promoting. This is dangerous. Being unhealthy is not a good thing!"

Others applauded Gillette for encouraging body positivity, which was one of the reasons O'Brien, who has over 300,000 followers, said she allowed Gillette to use her photo.

The backlash was so intense, the razor company posted a second time, standing behind it's choice saying, "It's committed to representing beautiful women of all shapes, sizes and skin types because all types of beautiful skin deserve to be shown."
