SOCIETY

Girl falls asleep waiting for military dad in sweet photo

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl falls asleep while waiting for military dad to come home

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
A little girl was very eager for her military father's return home. But all that waiting caused the child to drift off into dreamland.
KTRK-TV reports, as she dozed, her father, clad in his military garb, found the girl asleep with eyes closed.

This scene was captured in a beautiful photo posted to Instagram this week, complete with a sweet make-believe narrative in which the girl was a princess waiting for her "prince charming."
The family involved in the photo is from Houston, Texas, but the dad is stationed in Florida.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomecomingmilitaryfeel goodTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New winery coming to Fashion District Philadelphia
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning shopping cart
Entire police force resigns in small Massachusetts town
More Society
Top Stories
DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder in Whitemarsh Twp.
Name released of boy killed in accidental shooting
AccuWeather: Still Very Humid, Drenching Thunderstorms Today and Tonight
NJ woman wins casino's largest online jackpot while on conference call
VIDEO: Judge orders inmate's mouth taped shut
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in NYC
Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk recalled, may contain milk
Free Shawn Mendes concert highlights NFL Kickoff event in Philly
Show More
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
Charlie Manuel reflects on 2008 title, believes in 2018 Phillies
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on Roosevelt Blvd.
Father missing after canoe tips over in Delaware River
Man shot at close range in Juniata Park
More News