Gritty visits Delaware County residents for quarantine firetruck parade

With an escort of fire trucks from Rocky Run Fire Company, Gritty waved to fans on the two-hour parade route.
"Everyone is stuck in the house, trying to stay six-feet apart," said Chief Bill Cairns.
New Mask! Same Moves! @GrittyNHL brings a much needed pick me up to quarantined residents with a two hour parade route through Delaware County. @NHLFlyers @6abc pic.twitter.com/Lw00KBvLlY— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 7, 2020
Families stuck close together, keeping a safe distance from neighbors.
"We can have fun separately with our masks and our gloves if we need them," said Dave Miller.
For many, Thursday night is their first big public gathering in 45 days.
"We need it, it's absolutely true. Cabin fever. It's taking a toll on us," said Bob and Cathy Culp.
"Look how many people are out here. We would have been in there in the building, aka 'COVID County.' Anytime we can come out here and receive so much love, is always a good thing," said patient transport employee, Ronald Culp.
