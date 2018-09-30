U.S. & WORLD

Homeless high school football player back on field after missing 2 years of playing time

Homeless high school football player back on field after missing 2 years of playing time. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on September 30, 2018.

A high school football player in Washington DC is back on the field after missing two years of playing time.

The problem was he hasn't had a home during that time.

The crowd roared on Friday night when 18-year-old Jamal Speaks and his Ballou High School teammates pulled off a last-second win.

The game ended a very tough two years for the teen.

Speaks says he's grateful for all the people who helped him get back on the field.

Speaks was not able to play all that time because he was homeless, and the school principal said without a permanent address he was ineligible to play, even though the DC athletic association deemed him eligible.

The principal gave in after a public outcry over the teen's situation.

